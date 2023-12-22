Back to top

Here's What Key Metrics Tell Us About Carnival (CCL) Q4 Earnings

Carnival (CCL - Free Report) reported $5.4 billion in revenue for the quarter ended November 2023, representing a year-over-year increase of 40.6%. EPS of -$0.07 for the same period compares to -$0.85 a year ago.

The reported revenue represents a surprise of +1.50% over the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $5.32 billion. With the consensus EPS estimate being -$0.12, the EPS surprise was +41.67%.

While investors scrutinize revenue and earnings changes year-over-year and how they compare with Wall Street expectations to determine their next move, some key metrics always offer a more accurate picture of a company's financial health.

As these metrics influence top- and bottom-line performance, comparing them to the year-ago numbers and what analysts estimated helps investors project a stock's price performance more accurately.

Here is how Carnival performed in the just reported quarter in terms of the metrics most widely monitored and projected by Wall Street analysts:

  • Available lower berth days (ALBDs): 23,200 thousand versus the five-analyst average estimate of 23,295.78 thousand.
  • Occupancy percentage: 101% versus 102.3% estimated by five analysts on average.
  • Fuel cost per metric ton: $759 versus $750.20 estimated by three analysts on average.
  • Fuel consumption in metric tons: 700 Kmt versus the two-analyst average estimate of 742.61 Kmt.
  • Revenues- Passenger ticket: $3.51 billion versus the seven-analyst average estimate of $3.39 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +54.7%.
  • Revenues- Onboard and other: $1.89 billion versus the six-analyst average estimate of $1.93 billion. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +20.1%.
  • Revenues- Tour and Other: $50 million versus the two-analyst average estimate of $70.01 million. The reported number represents a year-over-year change of +61.8%.
Shares of Carnival have returned +24.9% over the past month versus the Zacks S&P 500 composite's +5.8% change. The stock currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold), indicating that it could perform in line with the broader market in the near term.

