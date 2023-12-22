We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Uber Technologies (UBER) Surpasses Market Returns: Some Facts Worth Knowing
In the latest trading session, Uber Technologies (UBER - Free Report) closed at $61.46, marking a +1.29% move from the previous day. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 1.03% gain on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.87%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq increased by 1.26%.
Shares of the ride-hailing company witnessed a gain of 9.59% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Computer and Technology sector with its gain of 2.42% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.01%.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Uber Technologies in its forthcoming earnings report. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.15, indicating a 48.28% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $9.76 billion, indicating a 13.38% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
Regarding the entire year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates forecast earnings of $0.37 per share and revenue of $37.1 billion, indicating changes of +107.96% and +16.4%, respectively, compared to the previous year.
Furthermore, it would be beneficial for investors to monitor any recent shifts in analyst projections for Uber Technologies. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 1.75% higher. Uber Technologies presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Uber Technologies is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 163.71. Its industry sports an average Forward P/E of 27.57, so one might conclude that Uber Technologies is trading at a premium comparatively.
The Internet - Services industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 36, putting it in the top 15% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Be sure to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and many more, on Zacks.com.