We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Shutterstock
Real Estate ETF (HOMZ) Hits New 52-Week High
For investors seeking momentum, Hoya Capital Housing ETF (HOMZ - Free Report) is probably on radar. The fund just hit a 52-week high and is up 36.31% from its 52-week low price of $31.18/share.
But are more gains in store for this ETF? Let’s take a quick look at the fund and the near-term outlook on it to get a better idea of where it might be headed:
HOMZ in Focus
The underlying Hoya Capital Housing 100 Index is designed to track total spending on housing and housing-related services across the United States. The product charges 30 bps in annual fees (See: all Real Estate ETFs here).
Why the Move?
The housing sector of the broad stock market has been an area to watch lately, given the decline in mortgage rates. Mortgage rates have been declining for consecutive weeks, reaching their lowest point since June, fueled by the Fed adopting a dovish stance and estimates of rate cuts in 2024.
The housing market appears to be on the brink of improvement which may make things easy for homebuyers, helping with affordability hurdles. Home sales are predicted to increase in 2024, while home prices are estimated to experience a decline next year.
More Gains Ahead?
Currently, HOMZ has a Zacks ETF Rank #3 (Hold). However, it might continue its strong performance in the near term, with a positive weighted alpha of 31.85, which gives cues of a further rally.