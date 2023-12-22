Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for December 22nd

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Astronics Corporation (ATRO - Free Report) is an aerospace and defense manufacturer. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 114.3% downward over the last 60 days.

Cass Information Systems, Inc. (CASS - Free Report) is a payment processing solutions provider. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6% downward over the last 60 days.

Darling Ingredients Inc. (DAR - Free Report) is a bio-nutrient ingredient manufacturer. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 14.6% downward over the last 60 days.

