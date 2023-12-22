We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
AAR (AIR) Q2 Earnings On Par With Estimates, Sales Rise Y/Y
AAR Corp. (AIR - Free Report) reported second-quarter fiscal 2024 adjusted earnings of 81 cents per share, which is on par with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The bottom line improved 17.4% from the year-ago quarter’s level.
The company reported GAAP earnings per share (EPS) of 67 cents compared with 64 cents in the prior-year quarter.
Total Sales
In the quarter under review, AAR generated net sales worth $545.4 million. The reported figure missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.3% but increased 16.1% from $469.8 million recorded in the year-ago quarter.
Segment Details
In the fiscal second quarter, sales in the Parts Supply segment totaled $227.6 million, up 24% year over year.
Repair & engineering reported sales of $145.4 million, up 7.9% from the prior-year period’s level.
Integrated solutions sales came in at $156.6 million compared with $127.3 million in the year-ago period.
Expeditionary Services recorded sales of $15.8 million, down 34.4% from $24.1 million recorded in the year-ago quarter.
Operational Update
The adjusted gross profit margin in the reported quarter increased 18.8% compared with 19% in the prior-year quarter.
Selling, general and administrative expenses amounted to $65.7 million in the current quarter. As a percentage of sales, selling, general and administrative expenses were 12.0% in the current quarter compared with 11.2% in the prior-year quarter. Net interest expense for the quarter totaled $5.6 million compared with $2 million in the year-ago period.
Financial Details
As of Nov 30, 2023, AAR’s cash and cash equivalents amounted to $65.1 million compared with $68.4 million as of May 31, 2023.
The company reported long-term debt of $275 million as of Nov 30, 2023, up from $269.7 million as of May 31, 2023.
Zacks Rank
AAR currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
