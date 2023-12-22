Back to top

Image: Bigstock

AAR (AIR) Q2 Earnings On Par With Estimates, Sales Rise Y/Y

AAR Corp. (AIR - Free Report) reported second-quarter fiscal 2024 adjusted earnings of 81 cents per share, which is on par with the Zacks Consensus Estimate. The bottom line improved 17.4% from the year-ago quarter’s level.

The company reported GAAP earnings per share (EPS) of 67 cents compared with 64 cents in the prior-year quarter.

Total Sales

In the quarter under review, AAR generated net sales worth $545.4 million. The reported figure missed the Zacks Consensus Estimate by 2.3% but increased 16.1% from $469.8 million recorded in the year-ago quarter.

 

AAR Corp. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise AAR Corp. Price, Consensus and EPS Surprise

AAR Corp. price-consensus-eps-surprise-chart | AAR Corp. Quote

Segment Details

In the fiscal second quarter, sales in the Parts Supply segment totaled $227.6 million, up 24% year over year.

Repair & engineering reported sales of $145.4 million, up 7.9% from the prior-year period’s level.

Integrated solutions sales came in at $156.6 million compared with $127.3 million in the year-ago period.

Expeditionary Services recorded sales of $15.8 million, down 34.4% from $24.1 million recorded in the year-ago quarter.

Operational Update

The adjusted gross profit margin in the reported quarter increased 18.8% compared with 19% in the prior-year quarter.

Selling, general and administrative expenses amounted to $65.7 million in the current quarter. As a percentage of sales, selling, general and administrative expenses were 12.0% in the current quarter compared with 11.2% in the prior-year quarter. Net interest expense for the quarter totaled $5.6 million compared with $2 million in the year-ago period.

Financial Details

As of Nov 30, 2023, AAR’s cash and cash equivalents amounted to $65.1 million compared with $68.4 million as of May 31, 2023.

The company reported long-term debt of $275 million as of Nov 30, 2023, up from $269.7 million as of May 31, 2023.

Zacks Rank

AAR currently has a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.

