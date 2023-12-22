Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Dec 22, 2023

Read MoreHide Full Article
  • Triumph Group, Inc. ((TGI - Free Report) ) shares surged by 32.9% after the company disclosed its intention to sell its product support business to AAR Corp. (AIR) for $725 million.
     
  • Carnival Corporation & plc ((CCL - Free Report) ) shares gained 6.2% after the company reported fourth-quarter 2023 revenues of $5.4 billion, beating the consensus estimate by $5.32 billion.
     
  • Shares of Cintas Corporation ((CTAS - Free Report) ) advanced 6.6% after the company reported second-quarter earnings of $3.61 per share, outpacing the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $3.48 per share.
     
  • Apogee Enterprises, Inc. ((APOG - Free Report) ) shares rose 3.1% after the company reported third-quarter earnings of $1.23 per share, beating the Zacks Consensus Estimate of $1.05 per share.
     

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Carnival Corporation (CCL) - free report >>

Triumph Group, Inc. (TGI) - free report >>

Cintas Corporation (CTAS) - free report >>

Apogee Enterprises, Inc. (APOG) - free report >>

Published in

aerospace consumer-discretionary industrial-products