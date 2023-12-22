With Christmas just a couple of days away, bargain hunters have been hitting the shops and streets to buy gifts for their loved ones. Now, if you're thinking of adding a dash of holiday joy to your investments, we would like to make the task easier by presenting four Retail-Wholesale stocks that are likely to spread joy.
4 Retail Stocks to Add Jingles to Your Christmas Carols
With Christmas just a couple of days away, bargain hunters have been hitting the shops and streets to buy gifts for their loved ones. Now, if you're thinking of adding a dash of holiday joy to your investments, we would like to make the task easier by presenting four Retail-Wholesale stocks that are likely to spread joy.
The retail industry's impressive performance underscores its ability to adapt and thrive in the dynamic market conditions of 2023. Consumer confidence has been a driving force behind the sector's success. Recent data from the Conference Board reveals a remarkable surge in the Consumer Confidence Index, reaching 110.7 in December — its highest point since July.
A robust job market has been a key factor in bolstering consumer confidence and spending power. November saw the addition of an impressive 199,000 jobs to the U.S. economy, contributing to a low unemployment rate of 3.7%. The concurrent uptick in wage growth further solidified the link between a strong job market and increased consumer spending.
The National Retail Federation (“NRF”) is optimistic about the holiday season, projecting a 3% to 4% increase in sales for the November-December period. NRF anticipates sales between $957.3 billion and $966.6 billion, excluding autos, gas and restaurants. This reflects the industry's optimism about consumer spending during the festive period.
Fueled by a wave of burgeoning consumer confidence, the retail space is poised to be a focal point for investors seeking to ride the tide of optimism that accompanies the dawn of 2024. With the economic backdrop in favor, now is an opportune time for investors to explore retail stocks. That said, we have highlighted four stocks from the sector that look well-positioned based on their sound fundamentals.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
4 Prominent Picks
Investors can count on Brinker International (EAT - Free Report) , one of the world's leading casual dining restaurant companies. Brinker International is unwavering in its commitment to enhancing customer engagement and boosting revenues through various sales-boosting strategies. These include optimizing the menu and fostering innovation, reinforcing its value proposition, improving food presentation, implementing effective advertising campaigns, optimizing kitchen systems and introducing an enhanced service platform.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Brinker International's current financial-year sales and earnings suggests growth of 5.1% and 26.2%, respectively, from the year-ago reported figure. EAT, which sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 223.6%, on average. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Abercrombie & Fitch Co. (ANF - Free Report) is another potential pick. The company's ability to adapt, innovate and connect with customers positions it for a prosperous future. Abercrombie & Fitch’s regional operating model, with a focus on the Americas, the EMEA and the APAC, provides a solid foundation for global expansion. Its strong brand portfolio, operational efficiency and regional strategy make it an attractive investment opportunity as it continues to navigate and thrive in the evolving retail landscape.
This leading, global, omnichannel specialty retailer of apparel and accessories for men, women and kids delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 713%, on average. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Abercrombie & Fitch’s current financial-year sales suggests growth of 13.3% from the year-ago period. The stock sports a Zacks Rank #1.
Amazon.com, Inc. (AMZN - Free Report) is worth considering. The company’s robust e-commerce platform, renowned for its vast product selection and efficient delivery services, continues to be a primary driver of revenue growth. Prime membership, a cornerstone of Amazon's success, not only fosters customer loyalty but also drives recurring revenues through subscription fees, offering members exclusive access to a myriad of services, such as expedited shipping.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Amazon’s current financial-year sales and EPS suggests growth of 11.1% and 276.1%, respectively, from the year-ago reported figure. AMZN, which sports a Zacks Rank #1, has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 54.9%, on average.
Target Corporation (TGT - Free Report) is also worth considering. This Minneapolis, MN-based company has been making multiple changes to its business model to adapt and stay relevant in the dynamic retail landscape. Target has been deploying resources to enhance omnichannel capabilities, come up with new brands, refurbish stores and expand same-day delivery options to provide customers with a seamless shopping experience. These have been contributing to the top line.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Target’s current financial-year EPS suggests growth of 38.5% from the year-ago reported figure. TGT, which carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy), has a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 30.8%, on average.