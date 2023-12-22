We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
ICF International (ICFI) Rises 34.8% in a Year: Here's How
ICF International, Inc. (ICFI - Free Report) has had an impressive run over the past year. The stock has gained 34.8%, significantly outperforming the 19.2% rally of the industry it belongs to and the 22.9% growth of the Zacks S&P 500 composite.
Reasons for the Upside
ICFI put on an impressive earnings performance in the past four quarters. Its earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all the trailing four quarters, delivering an average surprise of 6.6%.
ICF International, Inc. Price
ICF International, Inc. price | ICF International, Inc. Quote
The company’s strong global presence in diverse markets and its robust, long-term relationships with clients continue to drive sales. ICFI sees steady demand trends among federal and state/local government clients and remains focused on deepening its presence in core U.S. federal and state and local government markets and strengthening technology-based offerings.
Increased government focus on environmental initiatives, efficiency and mission performance management, transparency and accountability, and heightened demand for integrating domain knowledge of client missions and programs with innovative technology-enabled solutions is driving demand for ICFI’s advisory services. The company’s revenues improved 7.2% year over year in the third quarter of 2023.
Strategic acquisitions have helped to reduce the company’s dependency on government spending. In addition, the acquisitions have expanded its offerings and provided scale in certain geographies. Past and future acquisitions are also expected to contribute to the growth of ICF International’s EBITDA and free cash flow.
Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider
ICFI currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Investors can consider the following better-ranked stocks:
Rollins (ROL - Free Report) currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). For the fourth quarter of 2023, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 20 cents, indicating year-over-year growth of 17.7%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
ROL has an impressive earnings surprise history, beating the consensus mark in three of the four trailing quarters and matching once, the average surprise being 7.2%.
FTI Consulting (FCN - Free Report) also carries a Zacks Rank #2 at present. The consensus mark for fourth-quarter 2023 earnings is pegged at $1.57 per share, indicating 3.3% year-over-year growth.
FCN has an impressive earnings surprise history, beating the consensus mark in three of the four trailing quarters and missing once, the average surprise being 8.5%.