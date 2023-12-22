Jazz Pharmaceuticals' (JAZZ) PTSD Drug Misses Study Goals

Shares of
Jazz Pharmaceuticals ( JAZZ Quick Quote JAZZ - Free Report) lost 2.2% in the after-market trading on Dec 21 after it announced topline results from a phase II study evaluating JPZ150 as a potential treatment for adults with post-traumatic stress disorder (PTSD).
The study failed to achieve its primary endpoint of significantly reducing PTSD symptoms in patients who received JPZ150 as compared to those who received a placebo over a 12-week treatment period. This was measured by the Clinician Administered PTSD Scale (CAPS-5), a structured clinical interview that is considered the gold standard for diagnosing and assessing PTSD patients.
The study also did not meet the key secondary endpoints, measured by the changes in the Clinical Global Impression of Severity (CGI-S) and the Patient Global Impression of Severity (PGI-S) scales.
Although Jazz intends to evaluate the above results fully, it does not plan to pursue additional development of JPZ150 in PTSD. The company plans to share the findings from this study at a future medical meeting.
Year to date, Jazz’s shares have lost 26.6% compared with the
A psychiatric condition, PTSD, is triggered by direct or indirect exposure to traumatic events and experiences. While PTSD is commonly associated with combat, civilians are not immune to it. Natural disasters, abuse or other trauma may trigger the condition.
Another company that has achieved encouraging success in the PTSD space is Australian-based
Bionomics ( BNOX Quick Quote BNOX - Free Report) . Earlier this September, Bionomics reported topline data from the phase II ATTUNE study evaluating lead candidate BNC210 as a potential treatment for PTSD.
The ATTUNE study met its primary endpoint of a statistically significant reduction in total PTSD symptom severity at 12 weeks following treatment with BNC210, as measured by the CAPS-5 scale. Bionomics intends to engage with the FDA to discuss the registrational path for BNC210 in PTSD.
Zacks Rank & Key Picks
Jazz currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold). Some better-ranked stocks in the overall healthcare sector include
Galapagos ( GLPG Quick Quote GLPG - Free Report) and Novo Nordisk ( NVO Quick Quote NVO - Free Report) . While Galapagos sports a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) at present, Novo Nordisk carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
In the past 60 days, Galapagos’ estimates for 2023 have improved from a loss of $1.96 per share to 79 cents. During the same period, loss estimates per share for 2024 have narrowed from $3.22 to $1.68. Galapagos’ shares have lost 11.6% in the year-to-date period.
Galapagos’ earnings beat estimates in three of the last four quarters while missing the estimates on one occasion. On average, the company witnessed an average surprise of 91.97%. In the last reported quarter, Galapagos’ earnings beat estimates by 140.78%.
In the past 60 days, estimates for Novo Nordisk’s 2023 earnings per share have increased from $2.57 to $2.62. During the same period, the earnings estimates for 2024 have risen from $2.99 to $3.14. Shares of NVO have surged 52.9% in the year-to-date period.
Novo Nordisk’s earnings beat estimates in two of the last four quarters while meeting the mark on one occasion and missing the estimates on another. On average, the company witnessed an average surprise of 0.58%. In the last reported quarter, Novo Nordisk’s earnings beat estimates by 5.80%.
