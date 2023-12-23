We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Perion Network (PERI) Stock Falls Amid Market Uptick: What Investors Need to Know
The latest trading session saw Perion Network (PERI - Free Report) ending at $30.05, denoting a -1.15% adjustment from its last day's close. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.17%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.05%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw an increase of 0.2%.
Shares of the digital media company have appreciated by 5.15% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 4.37% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.71%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Perion Network in its upcoming earnings disclosure. On that day, Perion Network is projected to report earnings of $0.97 per share, which would represent year-over-year growth of 7.78%. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $233.11 million, up 11.18% from the year-ago period.
For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $3.27 per share and a revenue of $742.07 million, signifying shifts of +32.39% and +15.9%, respectively, from the last year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Perion Network. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Perion Network currently has a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Perion Network is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 9.31. For comparison, its industry has an average Forward P/E of 20.21, which means Perion Network is trading at a discount to the group.
It's also important to note that PERI currently trades at a PEG ratio of 0.42. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. As of the close of trade yesterday, the Internet - Content industry held an average PEG ratio of 0.87.
The Internet - Content industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 93, positioning it in the top 37% of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.