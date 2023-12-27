Back to top

Company News for Dec 26, 2023

  • Karuna Therapeutics, Inc. ((KRTX - Free Report) ) shares surged 47.7% following the announcement that Bristol-Myers Squibb Company ((BMY - Free Report) ) intends to acquire the biotech company for an estimated $14 billion.
  • Shares of NIKE, Inc. ((NKE - Free Report) ) fell 11.8% after the company reported second-quarter 2024 revenues of $13.39 billion, missing the consensus estimate by $13.4 billion.
  • Tencent Holdings Limited ((TCEHY - Free Report) ) shares declined 9.8% due to new Chinese regulations targeting excessive online gameplay and spending.
  • Shares of Rocket Lab USA, Inc. ((RKLB - Free Report) ) advanced 22.8% following the announcement that the company secured a U.S. government contract valued at up to $515 million.

