Why Investors Need to Take Advantage of These 2 Oils and Energy Stocks Now

Wall Street watches a company's quarterly report closely to understand as much as possible about its recent performance and what to expect going forward. Of course, one figure often stands out among the rest: earnings.
We know earnings results are vital, but how a company performs compared to bottom line expectations can be even more important when it comes to stock prices, especially in the near-term. This means that investors might want to take advantage of these earnings surprises.
Hunting for 'earnings whispers' or companies poised to beat their quarterly earnings estimates is a somewhat common practice. But that doesn't make it easy. One way that has been proven to work is by using the Zacks Earnings ESP tool.
The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained
The Zacks Earnings ESP is more formally known as the Expected Surprise Prediction, and it aims to grab the inside track on the latest analyst estimate revisions ahead of a company's report. The idea is relatively intuitive as a newer projection might be based on more complete information.
The core of the ESP model is comparing the Most Accurate Estimate to the Zacks Consensus Estimate, where the resulting percentage difference between the two equals the Expected Surprise Prediction. The Zacks Rank is also factored into the ESP metric to better help find companies that appear poised to top their next bottom-line consensus estimate, which will hopefully help lift the stock price.
When we join a positive earnings ESP with a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or stronger, stocks posted a positive bottom-line surprise 70% of the time. Plus, this system saw investors produce roughly 28% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.
Stocks with a #3 (Hold) ranking, which is most stocks covered at 60%, are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. But stocks that fall into the #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy) ranking, or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market. Strong Buy stocks should outperform more than any other rank.
Should You Consider Valero Energy?
Now that we understand what the ESP is and how beneficial it can be, let's dive into a stock that currently fits the bill.
Valero Energy ( earns a #3 (Hold) right now and its Most Accurate Estimate sits at $3.31 a share, just 30 days from its upcoming earnings release on January 25, 2024. VLO Quick Quote VLO - Free Report)
By taking the percentage difference between the $3.31 Most Accurate Estimate and the $3.29 Zacks Consensus Estimate, Valero Energy has an Earnings ESP of +0.7%. Investors should also know that VLO is one of a large group of stocks with positive ESPs. Make sure to utilize our
Earnings ESP Filter to uncover the best stocks to buy or sell before they've reported.
VLO is one of just a large database of Oils and Energy stocks with positive ESPs. Another solid-looking stock is
Ecopetrol (. EC Quick Quote EC - Free Report)
Ecopetrol, which is readying to report earnings on April 3, 2024, sits at a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) right now. It's Most Accurate Estimate is currently $0.76 a share, and EC is 99 days out from its next earnings report.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Ecopetrol is $0.75, and when you take the percentage difference between that number and its Most Accurate Estimate, you get the Earnings ESP figure of +2.01%.
VLO and EC's positive ESP figures tell us that both stocks have a good chance at beating analyst expectations in their next earnings report.
