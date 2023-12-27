We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Envestnet (ENV) Surges 35% in a Month: Here's What to Know
Envestnet, Inc.’s (ENV - Free Report) shares have gained an impressive 34.5% in the past month, outperforming the 4.1% rally of the industry it belongs to and the 4.4% rise of the Zacks S&P 500 composite.
What’s Behind the Rally
ENV put on an impressive earnings performance in the past four quarters. Its earnings surpassed the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the trailing four quarters and matched once, delivering an average surprise of 3.3%.
Envestnet remains focused on increasing its share of the addressable market consisting of enterprise clients in wealth management, financial advisors, financial technology providers and financial institutions through its technology platforms. The company has made prudent investments toward enhancing and expanding its technology platforms.
Envestnet continues to focus on technology development to improve operational efficiency, increase market competitiveness, address regulatory demands and cater to client-driven requests for new capabilities. The company’s technology design facilitates significant scalability.
Envestnet’s business model ensures solid asset-based and subscription-based recurring revenue generation capacity. Recurring revenues have displayed consistent growth, with a 4.5% year-over-year increase in 2022, following impressive gains of 20.2% in 2021 and 10.2% in 2020.
Zacks Rank and Stocks to Consider
ENV currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Investors can consider the following better-ranked stocks:
Rollins (ROL - Free Report) currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). For the fourth quarter of 2023, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for earnings is pegged at 20 cents, indicating year-over-year growth of 17.7%. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank (Strong Buy) stocks here.
ROL has an impressive earnings surprise history, beating the consensus mark in three of the four trailing quarters and matching once, the average surprise being 7.2%.
FTI Consulting (FCN - Free Report) also carries a Zacks Rank #2. The consensus mark for fourth-quarter 2023 earnings is pegged at $1.57 per share, indicating 3.3% year-over-year growth.
FCN has an impressive earnings surprise history, beating the consensus mark in three of the four trailing quarters and missing once, the average surprise being 8.5%.