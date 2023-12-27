Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for December 27th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Build-A-Bear Workshop, Inc. (BBW - Free Report) is a multi-channel retailer. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.6% downward over the last 60 days.

Casa Systems, Inc. (CASA - Free Report) is a communications technology company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 133.3% downward over the last 60 days.

Central Garden & Pet Company (CENTA - Free Report) is a pet and lawn care products distributor. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 11.2% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


