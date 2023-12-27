We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
MPLX Names C. Kristopher Hagedorn as CFO in Leadership Shift
MPLX LP (MPLX - Free Report) , a leading energy infrastructure company, announced the appointment of C. Kristopher Hagedorn as the new executive vice president and chief financial officer (CFO) of its general partner, effective Jan 1, 2024. The announcement was made by Michael J. Hennigan, chairman, president and CEO of the general partner of MPLX.
Hagedorn, who currently serves as senior vice president and controller of Marathon Petroleum Corporation (MPC - Free Report) , will step into his role as MPLX’s CFO, succeeding John Quaid. Quaid was named the executive vice president and CFO of MPC last week.
Hagedorn will play a crucial role in advancing MPLX's commitment to growing distributable cash flow, reinvesting in the business and returning capital to unitholders. Hennigan expressed confidence in Hagedorn's ability, stating that the latter’s robust financial background and expertise in midstream operations align with the company’s continued obligations.
Hagedorn's journey with MPLX dates back to 2017 when he served as vice president and controller before taking on his recent position as senior vice president and controller of MPC since 2021. MPLX expressed confidence in Hagedorn's ability to steer the company through its next phase of growth and strategic initiatives.
According to the company, Hagedorn will report directly to Hennigan as part of his new responsibilities and serve as a valuable member of the board of directors of the general partner of MPLX.
