Back to top

Image: Bigstock

NIO Inc. (NIO) Crossed Above the 200-Day Moving Average: What That Means for Investors

Read MoreHide Full Article

From a technical perspective, NIO Inc. (NIO - Free Report) is looking like an interesting pick, as it just reached a key level of support. NIO recently overtook the 200-day moving average, and this suggests a long-term bullish trend.

The 200-day simple moving average helps traders and analysts determine overall long-term market trends for stocks, commodities, indexes, and other financial instruments. The indicator moves higher or lower along with longer-term price moves, serving as a support or resistance level.

Shares of NIO have been moving higher over the past four weeks, up 29.4%. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock, suggesting that NIO could be poised for a continued surge.

Looking at NIO's earnings estimate revisions, investors will be even more convinced of the bullish uptrend. There have been 3 higher compared to none lower for the current fiscal year, and the consensus estimate has moved up as well.

Investors should think about putting NIO on their watchlist given the ultra-important technical indicator and positive move in earnings estimate revisions.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


NIO Inc. (NIO) - free report >>

Published in

momentum-stocks price-change stock-price-change stock-price-movement stocks-moving-today