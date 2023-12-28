We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
Boeing (BA) Stock Sinks As Market Gains: Here's Why
Boeing (BA - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $262.10, moving -0.26% from the previous trading session. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.14%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.3%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.16%.
Heading into today, shares of the airplane builder had gained 18.18% over the past month, outpacing the Aerospace sector's gain of 6.41% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.89% in that time.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Boeing in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of -$0.75, up 57.14% from the prior-year quarter. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $21.08 billion, indicating a 5.5% upward movement from the same quarter last year.
For the full year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of -$5.76 per share and revenue of $76.86 billion, which would represent changes of +47.92% and +15.4%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Boeing. Recent revisions tend to reflect the latest near-term business trends. As such, positive estimate revisions reflect analyst optimism about the company's business and profitability.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To exploit this, we've formed the Zacks Rank, a quantitative model that includes these estimate changes and presents a viable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has witnessed a 1.63% decrease. Boeing presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 55, this industry ranks in the top 22% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Ensure to harness Zacks.com to stay updated with all these stock-shifting metrics, among others, in the next trading sessions.