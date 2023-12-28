Cadence Design Systems (CDNS) Stock Drops Despite Market Gains: Important Facts to Note

Cadence Design Systems (
CDNS Quick Quote CDNS - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $274.64, demonstrating a -0.12% swing from the preceding day's closing price. The stock's change was less than the S&P 500's daily gain of 0.14%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.3%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq gained 0.16%.
The maker of hardware and software products for validating chip designs's shares have seen an increase of 1.57% over the last month, not keeping up with the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 4.87% and the S&P 500's gain of 4.89%.
The upcoming earnings release of Cadence Design Systems will be of great interest to investors. The company is expected to report EPS of $1.33, up 38.54% from the prior-year quarter. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $1.07 billion, indicating a 18.58% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
CDNS's full-year Zacks Consensus Estimates are calling for earnings of $5.10 per share and revenue of $4.09 billion. These results would represent year-over-year changes of +19.44% and +14.79%, respectively.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Cadence Design Systems. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant. Cadence Design Systems presently features a Zacks Rank of #2 (Buy).
Investors should also note Cadence Design Systems's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 53.88. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 32.81.
Also, we should mention that CDNS has a PEG ratio of 3. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Computer - Software industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.53 as trading concluded yesterday.
The Computer - Software industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 89, this industry ranks in the top 36% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
