New Strong Sell Stocks for December 28th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (ALTO - Free Report) is a specialty alcohol and essential ingredients producer. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 220% downward over the last 60 days.

Banc of California, Inc. (BANC - Free Report) is a bank holding company for Banc of California. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 10.5% downward over the last 60 days.

CBRE Group, Inc. (CBRE - Free Report) is a real estate services and investment company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 5.6% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


 


