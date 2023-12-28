See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
3 Great Mutual Fund Picks for Your Retirement
It is never too late to invest in mutual funds for retirement. As such, if you plan to invest in some of the best funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can provide you with valuable guidance.
The best way to shortlist great mutual funds is to ensure solid performance, diversification, and low fees. Some are better than others, but utilizing the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we have identified three mutual funds that could be solid additions to one's retirement portfolio.
Let's learn about some of Zacks' highest ranked mutual funds with low fees you may want to consider.
GMO Quality IV (GQEFX - Free Report) : 0.45% expense ratio and 0.44% management fee. GQEFX is classified as a Large Cap Blend fund. More often than not, Large Cap Blend mutual funds invest in companies with a market cap of over $10 billion. Buying stakes in bigger companies offer these funds more stability, and are well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. With annual returns of 13.99% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.
JPMorgan Growth Advantage I (JGASX - Free Report) . Expense ratio: 0.79%. Management fee: 0.55%. JGASX is a Large Cap Growth mutual fund, and these funds invest in many large U.S. firms that are projected to grow at a faster rate than their large-cap peers. This fund has managed to produce a robust 16.78% over the last five years.
Deutsche Science and Technology A (KTCAX - Free Report) . Expense ratio: 0.91%. Management fee: 0.45%. Five year annual return: 17.32%. KTCAX is a Sector - Tech mutual fund, allowing investors to own a stake in a notoriously volatile sector with a much more diversified approach.
These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.