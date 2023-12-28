Back to top

3 Great Mutual Fund Picks for Your Retirement

It is never too late to invest in mutual funds for retirement. As such, if you plan to invest in some of the best funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can provide you with valuable guidance.

The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. The Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, which covers over 19,000 mutual funds, has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.

Let's take a look at some of our top-ranked mutual funds with the lowest fees.

Fidelity Advisor Technology M (FATEX - Free Report) has a 1.22% expense ratio and 0.53% management fee. FATEX is part of the Sector - Tech mutual fund category that invests in technology and lets investors own a stake in a notoriously volatile sector, but with a much more diversified approach. With yearly returns of 22.16% over the last five years, this fund clearly wins.

GMO Quality III (GQETX - Free Report) : 0.5% expense ratio and 0.48% management fee. GQETX is a Large Cap Blend fund, targeting companies with market caps of over $10 billion. These funds offer investors a stability, and are perfect for people with a "buy and hold" mindset. With yearly returns of 13.93% over the last five years, GQETX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.

JPMorgan Growth Advantage A (VHIAX - Free Report) is an attractive large-cap allocation. VHIAX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. VHIAX has an expense ratio of 1.04%, management fee of 0.55%, and annual returns of 16.49% over the past five years.

These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.


