Company News for Dec 28, 2023

  • Cytokinetics, Incorporated ((CYTK - Free Report) ) advanced 82.5% as its heart disease drug met late-stage study goals.
     
  • Tesla ((TSLA - Free Report) ) shares rose 1.9% following reports from Bloomberg that the company is working on an upgraded version of the Model Y to be manufactured at its Shanghai Gigafactory, scheduled for production commencement in mid-2024.
     
  • The New York Times Company ((NYT - Free Report) ) shares gained 2.8% following the company's decision to file a lawsuit against Microsoft Corporation ((MSFT - Free Report) ) and OpenAI.
     
  • Shares of Iovance Biotherapeutics, Inc. ((IOVA - Free Report) ) plunged 18.7% as regulatory authorities imposed a clinical hold on the company's trial of LN-145 for non-small-cell lung cancer.

     

