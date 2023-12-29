Back to top

Here's Why Annaly (NLY) Stock is a Solid Investment Pick Now

At present, the mortgage industry is facing a challenging operating backdrop amid high mortgage rates and low origination volumes. Despite this, one can consider fundamental mREITs like Annaly Capital Management, Inc. (NLY - Free Report) .

Looking at its price performance, over the past month, NLY shares gained 13.5% compared with the industry’s 11.4% rise.

 

Here are some factors that make NLY a viable investment option right now:

Agency MBS investments Provide Attractive Returns: The government-sponsored enterprises' guarantee for the principal and interest payments makes Agency mortgage-backed securities (MBS) a safer investment choice. With the interest-rate hike cycle ending and interest rate volatility reducing, Agency MBS demand should be robust due to attractive nominal spreads. The long-term investment outlook for new Agency MBS investments remains positive due to wider spreads and strong fundamentals.

Hence, with $68.5 billion of its investment portfolio comprising highly liquid Agency MBSs (as of Sep 30, 2023), Annaly is expected to enjoy attractive risk-adjusted returns in the fixed-income markets. Moreover, the majority of the company's Agency MBSs have an actual or implied "AAA" rating.

Liquidity Decent: Annaly is focusing on improving its liquidity and reducing leverage. At the third-quarter 2023 end, it enjoyed a strong liquidity position of $2.8 billion. Also, the company maintains an unencumbered asset portfolio aggregating $4.7 billion, which can readily provide liquidity in times of adverse market conditions. Hence, with a decent balance sheet, the company is well-equipped to support its businesses, even in times of economic stress and market volatility.

Leverage Strong: Currently, NLY has a debt/equity ratio of 1.09. This compares favorably with the industry average of 1.97. Given the relatively lower debt/equity ratio than its peers, the company is expected to be financially stable, even in adverse economic conditions.

Return on Equity (ROE) Superior: NLY’s trailing 12-month ROE reflects its superiority in terms of utilizing shareholder funds compared with its peers. The company has an ROE of 16.39%, higher than the industry average of 9.26%.

