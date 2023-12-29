We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Unveiling UniFirst (UNF) Q1 Outlook: Wall Street Estimates for Key Metrics
Wall Street analysts forecast that UniFirst (UNF - Free Report) will report quarterly earnings of $2.33 per share in its upcoming release, pointing to a year-over-year increase of 5.4%. It is anticipated that revenues will amount to $590.81 million, exhibiting an increase of 9.1% compared to the year-ago quarter.
The consensus EPS estimate for the quarter has remained unchanged over the last 30 days. This represents how the covering analysts, as a whole, have reassessed their initial estimates during this timeframe.
Prior to a company's earnings release, it is of utmost importance to factor in any revisions made to the earnings projections. These revisions serve as a critical gauge for predicting potential investor behaviors with respect to the stock. Empirical studies consistently reveal a strong link between trends in earnings estimate revisions and the short-term price performance of a stock.
While investors typically use consensus earnings and revenue estimates as a yardstick to evaluate the company's quarterly performance, scrutinizing analysts' projections for some of the company's key metrics can offer a more comprehensive perspective.
In light of this perspective, let's dive into the average estimates of certain UniFirst metrics that are commonly tracked and forecasted by Wall Street analysts.
Analysts forecast 'Revenues- Core Laundry Operations' to reach $523.00 million. The estimate indicates a change of +9.6% from the prior-year quarter.
Analysts predict that the 'Revenues- First Aid' will reach $23.43 million. The estimate suggests a change of +15.3% year over year.
According to the collective judgment of analysts, 'Revenues- Specialty Garments' should come in at $43.48 million. The estimate points to a change of -1.4% from the year-ago quarter.
Analysts expect 'Income (loss) from operations- Specialty Garments' to come in at $9.47 million. Compared to the current estimate, the company reported $10.18 million in the same quarter of the previous year.
The collective assessment of analysts points to an estimated 'Income (loss) from operations- Core Laundry Operations' of $45.09 million. Compared to the present estimate, the company reported $33.83 million in the same quarter last year.
