We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Bigstock
TSMC (TSM) Exceeds Market Returns: Some Facts to Consider
TSMC (TSM - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $104.70, moving +0.05% from the previous trading session. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.04% gain on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a gain of 0.14%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 0.03%.
The chip company's shares have seen an increase of 5.84% over the last month, surpassing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 4.9% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.28%.
The upcoming earnings release of TSMC will be of great interest to investors. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $1.34, reflecting a 26.37% decrease from the same quarter last year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $18.99 billion, down 4.71% from the year-ago period.
In terms of the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates predict earnings of $4.97 per share and a revenue of $66.45 billion, indicating changes of -24.35% and -12.42%, respectively, from the former year.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for TSMC. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. Investors can capitalize on this by using the Zacks Rank. This model considers these estimate changes and provides a simple, actionable rating system.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been no change in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. TSMC is currently sporting a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In the context of valuation, TSMC is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 21.06. This valuation marks no noticeable deviation compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 21.06.
Investors should also note that TSM has a PEG ratio of 2.94 right now. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Semiconductor - Circuit Foundry industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.94 as of yesterday's close.
The Semiconductor - Circuit Foundry industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 87, finds itself in the top 35% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.