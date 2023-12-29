We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Eli Lilly (LLY) Stock Declines While Market Improves: Some Information for Investors
Eli Lilly (LLY - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $580.85, moving -0.11% from the previous trading session. This change lagged the S&P 500's 0.04% gain on the day. Elsewhere, the Dow gained 0.14%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 0.03%.
The drugmaker's shares have seen a decrease of 1.75% over the last month, not keeping up with the Medical sector's gain of 5.57% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.28%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Eli Lilly in its upcoming release. The company is forecasted to report an EPS of $2.77, showcasing a 32.54% upward movement from the corresponding quarter of the prior year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $8.86 billion, indicating a 21.31% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $6.60 per share and a revenue of $33.63 billion, signifying shifts of -16.88% and +17.82%, respectively, from the last year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Eli Lilly. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. We developed the Zacks Rank to capitalize on this phenomenon. Our system takes these estimate changes into account and delivers a clear, actionable rating model.
The Zacks Rank system ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell). It has a remarkable, outside-audited track record of success, with #1 stocks delivering an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.34% downward. Eli Lilly is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
In terms of valuation, Eli Lilly is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 88.17. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 15.65.
Meanwhile, LLY's PEG ratio is currently 3.54. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. By the end of yesterday's trading, the Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry had an average PEG ratio of 2.67.
The Large Cap Pharmaceuticals industry is part of the Medical sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 74, which puts it in the top 30% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
