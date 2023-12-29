Back to top

New Strong Sell Stocks for December 29th

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Alliance Resource Partners, L.P. (ARLP - Free Report) is a diversified natural resource company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.8% downward over the last 60 days.

Analog Devices, Inc. (ADI - Free Report) is a technology company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 15.7% downward over the last 60 days.

CTS Corporation (CTS - Free Report) is an electronics manufacturer. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.4% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


