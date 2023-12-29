See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
BP p.l.c. (BP) - free report >>
Chevron Corporation (CVX) - free report >>
Hess Corporation (HES) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
BP p.l.c. (BP) - free report >>
Chevron Corporation (CVX) - free report >>
Hess Corporation (HES) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Talos (TALO) Emerges as Top Bidder in Gulf of Mexico Lease Sale
Talos Energy Inc. (TALO - Free Report) announced that it was named as the apparent high bidder on 13 deepwater blocks comprising approximately 74,000 gross acres (48,000 net acres) in the U.S. Gulf of Mexico Outer Continental Shelf Federal Lease Sale 261, held by the Bureau of Ocean Energy Management on Dec 20, 2023.
In addition to the successful bids, Talos Energy has executed Lease Exchange Agreements with major players in the industry, including BP plc (BP - Free Report) , Chevron Corporation (CVX - Free Report) and Hess Corporation (HES - Free Report) . These agreements aim to consolidate acreage across 15 blocks situated in the deepwater Green Canyon area of the U.S. Gulf of Mexico. This consolidation effort spans 15 blocks and aims to streamline prospective drilling opportunities across the region. Talos' participation in these blocks is anticipated to range between 15% and 20%.
BP, an integrated energy company with a robust portfolio of upstream projects supporting remarkable production growth, is currently a key player in the industry. Chevron's recent acquisition of Hess is anticipated to conclude in early 2024. Talos, which currently carries a Zack Rank #3 (Hold), aims to streamline operations and enhance the efficiency of its exploration activities by partnering with industry leaders such as BP, Chevron and Hess.
Commenting on the success of the lease sale and the execution of Lease Exchange Agreements, Talos president and chief executive officer Timothy S. Duncan expressed enthusiasm about the company's strategic positioning in the Gulf of Mexico. He highlighted the significance of the acquired acreage and the collaborative efforts with industry counterparts to unlock the region's energy potential.