See More Zacks Research for These Tickers
Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:
T ROWE PRICE NEW AMER GROWTH (PRWAX) - free report >>
Voya Growth & Income Port A (IAVGX) - free report >>
We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
T ROWE PRICE NEW AMER GROWTH (PRWAX) - free report >>
Voya Growth & Income Port A (IAVGX) - free report >>
Image: Bigstock
Make the Most of Your Retirement with These Top-Ranked Mutual Funds
It is never too late to invest in mutual funds for retirement. As such, if you plan to invest in some of the best funds, the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can provide you with valuable guidance.
The easiest, most reliable way to judge a mutual fund's quality over time is by analyzing its performance, diversification, and fees. The Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, which covers over 19,000 mutual funds, has helped us identify three outstanding options that are perfect for any long-term investors' portfolios that is retirement-focused.
Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the top Zacks Mutual Fund Rank and the lowest fees.
Voya Growth & Income Portfolio A (IAVGX - Free Report) : 1.12% expense ratio and 0.6% management fee. IAVGX is classified as a Large Cap Blend fund. More often than not, Large Cap Blend mutual funds invest in companies with a market cap of over $10 billion. Buying stakes in bigger companies offer these funds more stability, and are well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. IAVGX has achieved five-year annual returns of an astounding 12.77%.
T. Rowe Price All-Cap Opportunities Fund (PRWAX - Free Report) : 0.79% expense ratio and 0.64% management fee. PRWAX is a Large Cap Growth option; these mutual funds purchase stakes in numerous large U.S. companies that are expected to develop and grow at a faster rate than other large-cap stocks. With yearly returns of 16.26% over the last five years, PRWAX is an effectively diversified fund with a long reputation of solidly positive performance.
Davenport Small Cap Focus Fund (DSCPX - Free Report) . Expense ratio: 0.89%. Management fee: 0.75%. Five year annual return: 12.52%. DSCPX is a Small Cap Blend mutual fund, and usually targets stocks with market caps of less than $2 billion, letting investors diversify their funds among other kinds of small-cap equities.
These examples highlight the fact that there are some astonishingly good mutual funds out there. If your advisor has you in the good ones, bravo! If not, you may need to have a talk.