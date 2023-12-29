We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Here's Why You Should Retain Range Resources (RRC) Stock
Range Resources Corporation‘s (RRC - Free Report) shareshave gained 24.6% year to date compared with the marginal improvement of 0.6% of the composite stocks belonging to the industry.
What’s Favoring the Stock?
In its latest short-term energy outlook, the U.S. Energy Information Administration revealed its forecast of the Henry Hub spot average price, which indicates that the pricing scenario will continue to improve in the coming quarters. This can benefit the upstream operation of Range Resources, which carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
RRC has decades of low-risk drilling inventory in Appalachia, brightening its production outlook. The company has lower well costs per lateral foot than many other upstream players.
Range Resources has a strong focus on strengthening its balance sheet. Over the past several years, RRC has consistently reduced its net debt load. Notably, the company has the lowest emission intensity among the upstream companies in the United States.
Risks
In spite of the positives, RRC’s overall operations are significantly exposed to extreme oil and natural gas price volatility.
