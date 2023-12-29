We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Enpro (NPO) Boosts Product Portfolio With Advanced Micro Buyout
Enpro Inc. (NPO - Free Report) has inked a deal to acquire Advanced Micro Instruments, Inc. (“AMI”) for $210 million in cash.
Headquartered in Costa Mesa, CA, AMI is engaged in providing highly engineered, application-specific analyzers and sensing technologies. The company primarily caters to midstream natural gas, industrial processing, biogas, food processing, cryogenics, wastewater, laboratory and aerospace markets.
Post completion of the acquisition, AMI will be a part of Enpro’s Sealing Technologies segment, which supports the safeguarding of critical environments. AMI’s analyzer and sensor portfolio will boost the Sealing Technologies segment’s portfolio of critical process technologies. This move marks a significant milestone for Enpro as the buyout will expand the company’s capabilities into compositional analysis, which is a thriving area in the Test & Measurement industry.
Subject to regulatory approvals and customary closing conditions, the acquisition is expected to close in early 2024. The company expects the buyout to be accretive to the Sealing Technologies segment’s revenue growth and profitability apart from NPO’s adjusted earnings per share.
Zacks Rank
Enpro currently carries a Zacks Rank #4 (Sell). The company has been witnessing weakness in the semiconductor, food & pharmaceutical, and commercial vehicle OEM markets. However, contributions from pricing actions and robust demand in nuclear markets are expected to provide some relief.
Shares of NPO have increased 46.2% compared with the industry’s 52.5% rise in the past year.
