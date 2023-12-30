We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Alibaba (BABA) Rises As Market Takes a Dip: Key Facts
In the latest trading session, Alibaba (BABA - Free Report) closed at $77.51, marking a +0.35% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.28%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a drop of 0.06%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 0.56%.
The online retailer's stock has climbed by 3.15% in the past month, falling short of the Retail-Wholesale sector's gain of 6.15% and the S&P 500's gain of 5.24%.
Market participants will be closely following the financial results of Alibaba in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $2.83, up 1.43% from the prior-year quarter. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $37.83 billion, up 5.32% from the year-ago period.
For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $9.12 per share and a revenue of $133.01 billion, signifying shifts of +14.86% and +5.52%, respectively, from the last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Alibaba. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.41% lower. Alibaba presently features a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
From a valuation perspective, Alibaba is currently exchanging hands at a Forward P/E ratio of 8.47. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 20.56 for its industry.
The Internet - Commerce industry is part of the Retail-Wholesale sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 39, which puts it in the top 16% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Remember to apply Zacks.com to follow these and more stock-moving metrics during the upcoming trading sessions.