How to Find Strong Computer and Technology Stocks Slated for Positive Earnings Surprises

Two factors often determine stock prices in the long run: earnings and interest rates. Investors can't control the latter, but they can focus on a company's earnings results every quarter.
The earnings figure itself is key, of course, but a beat or miss on the bottom line can sometimes be just as, if not more, important. Therefore, investors should consider paying close attention to these earnings surprises, as a big beat can help a stock climb and vice versa.
Now that we know how important earnings and earnings surprises are, it's time to show investors how to take advantage of these events to boost their returns by utilizing the Zacks Earnings ESP filter.
The Zacks Earnings ESP, Explained
The Zacks Expected Surprise Prediction, or ESP, works by locking in on the most up-to-date analyst earnings revisions because they can be more accurate than estimates from weeks or even months before the actual release date. The thinking is pretty straightforward: analysts who provide earnings estimates closer to the report are likely to have more information.
The core of the ESP model is comparing the Most Accurate Estimate to the Zacks Consensus Estimate, where the resulting percentage difference between the two equals the Expected Surprise Prediction. The Zacks Rank is also factored into the ESP metric to better help find companies that appear poised to top their next bottom-line consensus estimate, which will hopefully help lift the stock price.
When we join a positive earnings ESP with a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold) or stronger, stocks posted a positive bottom-line surprise 70% of the time. Plus, this system saw investors produce roughly 28% annual returns on average, according to our 10 year backtest.
Most stocks, about 60%, fall into the #3 (Hold) category, and they are expected to perform in-line with the broader market. Stocks with a #2 (Buy) and #1 (Strong Buy) rating, or the top 15% and top 5% of stocks, respectively, should outperform the market, with Strong Buy stocks outperforming more than any other rank.
Should You Consider Snap?
The final step today is to look at a stock that meets our ESP qualifications.
Snap earns a #2 (Buy) 29 days from its next quarterly earnings release on January 30, 2024, and its Most Accurate Estimate comes in at $0.07 a share.
By taking the percentage difference between the $0.07 Most Accurate Estimate and the $0.06 Zacks Consensus Estimate, Snap has an Earnings ESP of +15.56%. Investors should also know that SNAP is one of a large group of stocks with positive ESPs.
SNAP is just one of a large group of Computer and Technology stocks with a positive ESP figure.
SNAP is just one of a large group of Computer and Technology stocks with a positive ESP figure.
Etsy is another qualifying stock you may want to consider.
Slated to report earnings on February 28, 2024, Etsy holds a #3 (Hold) ranking on the Zacks Rank, and it's Most Accurate Estimate is $0.78 a share 58 days from its next quarterly update.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Etsy is $0.78, and when you take the percentage difference between that number and its Most Accurate Estimate, you get the Earnings ESP figure of +0.9%.
SNAP and ETSY's positive ESP metrics may signal that a positive earnings surprise for both stocks is on the horizon.
Find Stocks to Buy or Sell Before They're Reported
Use the Zacks Earnings ESP Filter to turn up stocks with the highest probability of positively, or negatively, surprising to buy or sell before they're reported for profitable earnings season trading.
