Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Hello Group Inc. Sponsored ADR (MOMO) Just Overtook the 50-Day Moving Average

Read MoreHide Full Article

From a technical perspective, Hello Group Inc. Sponsored ADR (MOMO - Free Report) is looking like an interesting pick, as it just reached a key level of support. MOMO recently overtook the 50-day moving average, and this suggests a short-term bullish trend.

One of the three major moving averages, the 50-day simple moving average is commonly used by traders and analysts to determine support or resistance levels for different types of securities. However, the 50-day is considered to be more important since it's the first marker of an up or down trend.

Shares of MOMO have been moving higher over the past four weeks, up 6.1%. Plus, the company is currently a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy) stock, suggesting that MOMO could be poised for a continued surge.

The bullish case solidifies once investors consider MOMO's positive earnings estimate revisions. No estimate has gone lower in the past two months for the current fiscal year, compared to 1 higher, while the consensus estimate has increased too.

With a winning combination of earnings estimate revisions and hitting a key technical level, investors should keep their eye on MOMO for more gains in the near future.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Hello Group Inc. Sponsored ADR (MOMO) - free report >>

Published in

momentum-stocks moving-average-crossover stock-price-movement stocks-moving-today