3 Magnificent Mutual Funds to Maximize Your Retirement Portfolio
Investing in mutual funds for retirement is never too late. And the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank can be an excellent tool for investors looking to invest in the best funds.
How can you tell a good mutual fund from a bad one? It's pretty basic: if the fund is diversified, has low fees, and shows strong performance, it's a keeper. Of course, there's a wide range, but using the Zacks Mutual Fund Rank, we've found three mutual funds that would be great additions to any long-term retirement investors' portfolios.
Let's break down some of the mutual funds with the top Zacks Mutual Fund Rank and the lowest fees.
JPMorgan US Equity Fund R2 (JUEZX - Free Report) : 1.19% expense ratio and 0.4% management fee. JUEZX is classified as a Large Cap Blend fund. More often than not, Large Cap Blend mutual funds invest in companies with a market cap of over $10 billion. Buying stakes in bigger companies offer these funds more stability, and are well-suited for investors with a "buy and hold" mindset. With annual returns of 13.05% over the last five years, this fund is a winner.
Red Oak Technology Select (ROGSX - Free Report) is a stand out amongst its peers. ROGSX is a Sector - Tech mutual fund, allowing investors to own a stake in a notoriously volatile sector with a much more diversified approach. With five-year annualized performance of 13.82%, expense ratio of 0.94% and management fee of 0.74%, this diversified fund is an attractive buy with a strong history of performance.
Congress Large Cap Growth Fund (CAMLX - Free Report) is an attractive large-cap allocation. CAMLX is a Large Cap Growth mutual fund, and these funds invest in many large U.S. firms that are projected to grow at a faster rate than their large-cap peers. CAMLX has an expense ratio of 0.95%, management fee of 0.5%, and annual returns of 14.21% over the past five years.
There you have it. If your financial advisor had you put your money into any of our top-ranked funds, then they've got you covered. If not, you may need to talk.