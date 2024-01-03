Back to top

Image: Bigstock

Company News for Jan 2, 2024

Read MoreHide Full Article
  • Shares of The Hershey Company (HSY - Free Report) rose 1.3%, with confectionery stocks doing well in Christmas and New Year week.
  • Paramount Global’s (PARA - Free Report) shares declined 2.4% on consumer discretionary losing out in the session.
  • Shares of The Kraft Heinz Company (KHC - Free Report) gained 0.7% on the consumer staples becoming one of very few winning sectors on the day.
  • Digital Realty Trust, Inc.’s (DLR - Free Report) shares lost 1.1% on real estate becoming the biggest loser of the day.

See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Hershey Company (The) (HSY) - free report >>

Digital Realty Trust, Inc. (DLR) - free report >>

Kraft Heinz Company (KHC) - free report >>

Paramount Global (PARA) - free report >>

Published in

consumer-discretionary consumer-staples reit