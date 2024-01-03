Agnico Eagle Mines (AEM) Expands With Canada Nickel Investment

Agnico Eagle Mines Limited ( AEM Quick Quote AEM - Free Report) disclosed its acquisition of 19.6 million units of Canada Nickel Company Inc. at $1.18 per Unit, totaling approximately $23.13 million. The units were purchased from multiple sellers involved in an offering of flow-through Units by Canada Nickel. Each Unit comprises one common share of Canada Nickel and 0.35 of one common share purchase warrant, allowing the holder to acquire one common share at $1.77 until Dec 29, 2026, with potential acceleration based on certain events.
Having extensively assessed the critical minerals sector over two years, particularly in Canada, Agnico Eagle strategically invested in Canada Nickel, considering its advantageous position in regions where Agnico Eagle operates. The investment aligns with Agnico Eagle's strategy of early-stage project investments, providing a foothold in the emerging nickel belt. Canada Nickel's Crawford Nickel-Cobalt Sulphide Project, situated in northern Ontario near Agnico Eagle's Abitibi region operations, boasts a sizable nickel resource with an anticipated low carbon footprint.
Before the Share Purchases, Agnico Eagle held no common shares. Post-acquisition, Agnico Eagle possesses 19.6 million common shares and 6.86 million warrants, constituting about 12% of the issued and outstanding common shares on a non-diluted basis and 15.6% on a partially-diluted basis (factoring in the exercise of Warrants).
Simultaneously with the Share Purchases, Agnico Eagle and Canada Nickel entered an investor rights agreement. This accord grants Agnico Eagle specific rights, contingent upon maintaining certain ownership thresholds, including the right to partake in equity financings, enhance its holdings or acquire up to a 15.6% ownership interest in Canada Nickel on a partially diluted basis. Agnico Eagle, though currently not intending to do so, holds the right to nominate one individual to Canada Nickel's board of directors.
Agnico Eagle emphasizes its acquisition as an investment and may, based on market conditions and other factors, engage in further acquisitions or divestitures of common shares, common share purchase warrants or other securities of Canada Nickel in the future.
In the past year, AEM’s shares have increased 2.4% compared with the
AEM currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Some better-ranked stocks in the Basic Materials space are
Centrus Energy Corp. ( LEU Quick Quote LEU - Free Report) and Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. ( AXTA Quick Quote AXTA - Free Report) , each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy), and Hawkins, Inc ( HWKN Quick Quote HWKN - Free Report) , carrying a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy).
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LEU’s current-year earnings has been revised upward by 30.5% in the past 60 days. LEU beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in all of the last four quarters, with the average earnings surprise being 47.7%. The company’s shares have increased 67.5% in the past year.
The consensus estimate for AXTA’s current-year earnings is pegged at $1.58, indicating year-over-year growth of 6.8%. AXTA beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four quarters and missed one, with the average earnings surprise being 6.7%. The company’s shares have increased 33.4% in the past year.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for HWKN’s current-year earnings has been revised upward by 1.8% in the past 60 days. HWKN beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in each of the last four quarters. It delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of 27.5%, on average. The stock has rallied around 82.4% in a year.
In the past year, AEM’s shares have increased 2.4% compared with the industry’s 3.6% rise in the same period.
