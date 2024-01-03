We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Super Micro Computer (SMCI) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note
Super Micro Computer (SMCI - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $285.45, moving +0.42% from the previous trading session. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.57%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.07%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 1.64%.
The server technology company's shares have seen an increase of 6.72% over the last month, surpassing the Computer and Technology sector's gain of 4.46% and the S&P 500's gain of 4%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Super Micro Computer in its upcoming release. The company's earnings per share (EPS) are projected to be $4.57, reflecting a 40.18% increase from the same quarter last year. In the meantime, our current consensus estimate forecasts the revenue to be $2.8 billion, indicating a 55.38% growth compared to the corresponding quarter of the prior year.
For the entire fiscal year, the Zacks Consensus Estimates are projecting earnings of $16.88 per share and a revenue of $10.5 billion, representing changes of +42.93% and +47.4%, respectively, from the prior year.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Super Micro Computer. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Based on our research, we believe these estimate revisions are directly related to near-team stock moves. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. As of now, Super Micro Computer holds a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In the context of valuation, Super Micro Computer is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 16.84. This signifies a discount in comparison to the average Forward P/E of 17.66 for its industry.
The Computer- Storage Devices industry is part of the Computer and Technology sector. At present, this industry carries a Zacks Industry Rank of 99, placing it within the top 40% of over 250 industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.