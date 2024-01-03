We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Walt Disney (DIS) Ascends While Market Falls: Some Facts to Note
Walt Disney (DIS - Free Report) ended the recent trading session at $90.71, demonstrating a +0.47% swing from the preceding day's closing price. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.57%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.07%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.64%.
Heading into today, shares of the entertainment company had lost 1.87% over the past month, lagging the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 3.69% and the S&P 500's gain of 4% in that time.
The investment community will be closely monitoring the performance of Walt Disney in its forthcoming earnings report. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $1.01, marking a 2.02% rise compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the Zacks Consensus Estimate for revenue is projecting net sales of $23.54 billion, up 0.11% from the year-ago period.
For the annual period, the Zacks Consensus Estimates anticipate earnings of $4.38 per share and a revenue of $91.99 billion, signifying shifts of +16.49% and +3.48%, respectively, from the last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Walt Disney. These latest adjustments often mirror the shifting dynamics of short-term business patterns. As a result, we can interpret positive estimate revisions as a good sign for the company's business outlook.
Our research shows that these estimate changes are directly correlated with near-term stock prices. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has shifted 0.07% upward. Walt Disney is holding a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold) right now.
In terms of valuation, Walt Disney is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 20.62. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 15.36.
It's also important to note that DIS currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.67. The PEG ratio is akin to the commonly utilized P/E ratio, but this measure also incorporates the company's anticipated earnings growth rate. The average PEG ratio for the Media Conglomerates industry stood at 1.7 at the close of the market yesterday.
The Media Conglomerates industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 83, which puts it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.