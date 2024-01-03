We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Tesla (TSLA) Stock Moves -0.01%: What You Should Know
In the latest market close, Tesla (TSLA - Free Report) reached $248.46, with a -0.01% movement compared to the previous day. The stock's change was more than the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.57%. At the same time, the Dow added 0.07%, and the tech-heavy Nasdaq lost 1.64%.
Shares of the electric car maker witnessed a gain of 5.48% over the previous month, beating the performance of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector with its gain of 3.47% and the S&P 500's gain of 4%.
The upcoming earnings release of Tesla will be of great interest to investors. The company is predicted to post an EPS of $0.73, indicating a 38.66% decline compared to the equivalent quarter last year. Meanwhile, our latest consensus estimate is calling for revenue of $25.78 billion, up 6% from the prior-year quarter.
Investors should also pay attention to any latest changes in analyst estimates for Tesla. These recent revisions tend to reflect the evolving nature of short-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Empirical research indicates that these revisions in estimates have a direct correlation with impending stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, which ranges from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has an impressive outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks generating an average annual return of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has moved 0.21% lower within the past month. Currently, Tesla is carrying a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
In the context of valuation, Tesla is at present trading with a Forward P/E ratio of 63.89. This valuation marks a premium compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 11.91.
We can additionally observe that TSLA currently boasts a PEG ratio of 3.35. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Automotive - Domestic industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 1.31 as of yesterday's close.
The Automotive - Domestic industry is part of the Auto-Tires-Trucks sector. This industry currently has a Zacks Industry Rank of 87, which puts it in the top 35% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank evaluates the power of our distinct industry groups by determining the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks forming the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
To follow TSLA in the coming trading sessions, be sure to utilize Zacks.com.