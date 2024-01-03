We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Arbor Realty Trust (ABR) Falls More Steeply Than Broader Market: What Investors Need to Know
Arbor Realty Trust (ABR - Free Report) closed the latest trading day at $15.03, indicating a -0.99% change from the previous session's end. This move lagged the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.57%. Meanwhile, the Dow experienced a rise of 0.07%, and the technology-dominated Nasdaq saw a decrease of 1.64%.
Shares of the real estate investment trust have appreciated by 9.52% over the course of the past month, outperforming the Finance sector's gain of 5.35% and the S&P 500's gain of 4%.
Investors will be eagerly watching for the performance of Arbor Realty Trust in its upcoming earnings disclosure. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $0.48, signifying a 20% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Alongside, our most recent consensus estimate is anticipating revenue of $323.16 million, indicating a 0.8% upward movement from the same quarter last year.
Investors should also note any recent changes to analyst estimates for Arbor Realty Trust. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, stretching from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), has a noteworthy track record of outperforming, validated by third-party audits, with stocks rated #1 producing an average annual return of +25% since the year 1988. Over the last 30 days, the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate has remained unchanged. As of now, Arbor Realty Trust holds a Zacks Rank of #4 (Sell).
Investors should also note Arbor Realty Trust's current valuation metrics, including its Forward P/E ratio of 7.99. This denotes a discount relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 8.23.
The REIT and Equity Trust industry is part of the Finance sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 93, this industry ranks in the top 37% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
