Kimberly-Clark (KMB) Advances While Market Declines: Some Information for Investors
The latest trading session saw Kimberly-Clark (KMB - Free Report) ending at $122.36, denoting a +0.7% adjustment from its last day's close. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.57%. Meanwhile, the Dow gained 0.07%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.64%.
Shares of the maker of consumer products such as Huggies diapers and Kleenex tissue witnessed a loss of 2.14% over the previous month, trailing the performance of the Consumer Staples sector with its gain of 1.66% and the S&P 500's gain of 4%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Kimberly-Clark in its upcoming release. The company's upcoming EPS is projected at $1.53, signifying a 0.65% drop compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Meanwhile, the latest consensus estimate predicts the revenue to be $5.01 billion, indicating a 0.84% increase compared to the same quarter of the previous year.
It is also important to note the recent changes to analyst estimates for Kimberly-Clark. Such recent modifications usually signify the changing landscape of near-term business trends. As a result, upbeat changes in estimates indicate analysts' favorable outlook on the company's business health and profitability.
Our research reveals that these estimate alterations are directly linked with the stock price performance in the near future. To capitalize on this, we've crafted the Zacks Rank, a unique model that incorporates these estimate changes and offers a practical rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. The Zacks Consensus EPS estimate remained stagnant within the past month. Kimberly-Clark is currently a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Kimberly-Clark is presently being traded at a Forward P/E ratio of 17.27. This expresses a premium compared to the average Forward P/E of 17.24 of its industry.
It's also important to note that KMB currently trades at a PEG ratio of 2.23. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Consumer Products - Staples industry currently had an average PEG ratio of 2.23 as of yesterday's close.
The Consumer Products - Staples industry is part of the Consumer Staples sector. Currently, this industry holds a Zacks Industry Rank of 186, positioning it in the bottom 27% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank assesses the vigor of our specific industry groups by computing the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks incorporated in the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
