Why the Market Dipped But Crocs (CROX) Gained Today
In the latest trading session, Crocs (CROX - Free Report) closed at $93.77, marking a +0.39% move from the previous day. This move outpaced the S&P 500's daily loss of 0.57%. Elsewhere, the Dow saw an upswing of 0.07%, while the tech-heavy Nasdaq depreciated by 1.64%.
The the stock of footwear company has fallen by 11.09% in the past month, lagging the Consumer Discretionary sector's gain of 3.69% and the S&P 500's gain of 4%.
The upcoming earnings release of Crocs will be of great interest to investors. On that day, Crocs is projected to report earnings of $2.27 per share, which would represent a year-over-year decline of 14.34%. Simultaneously, our latest consensus estimate expects the revenue to be $923.76 million, showing a 2.26% drop compared to the year-ago quarter.
Additionally, investors should keep an eye on any recent revisions to analyst forecasts for Crocs. These revisions help to show the ever-changing nature of near-term business trends. Hence, positive alterations in estimates signify analyst optimism regarding the company's business and profitability.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To utilize this, we have created the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model that integrates these estimate changes and provides a functional rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.01% fall in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. Right now, Crocs possesses a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at its valuation, Crocs is holding a Forward P/E ratio of 7.65. This represents a discount compared to its industry's average Forward P/E of 13.52.
It's also important to note that CROX currently trades at a PEG ratio of 0.91. This popular metric is similar to the widely-known P/E ratio, with the difference being that the PEG ratio also takes into account the company's expected earnings growth rate. The Textile - Apparel was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.58 at yesterday's closing price.
The Textile - Apparel industry is part of the Consumer Discretionary sector. With its current Zacks Industry Rank of 164, this industry ranks in the bottom 35% of all industries, numbering over 250.
The Zacks Industry Rank gauges the strength of our individual industry groups by measuring the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within the groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Make sure to utilize Zacks.com to follow all of these stock-moving metrics, and more, in the coming trading sessions.