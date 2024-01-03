Back to top

Image: Bigstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for January 3rd

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Albemarle Corporation (ALB - Free Report) is a engineered specialty chemicals company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.5% downward over the last 60 days.

Fidelis Insurance Holdings Limited (FIHL - Free Report) is an insurance company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 4.8% downward over the last 60 days.

The GEO Group, Inc. (GEO - Free Report) is a company that owns, leases, and manages secure facilities, processing centers, and reentry centers. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 3.5% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


