Company News for Jan 3, 2024

  • Shares of Moderna, Inc. (MRNA - Free Report) shot up 13.1% on reports that the pharma giant might launch five new products by 2026.
  • Royal Caribbean Cruises Ltd.’s (RCL - Free Report) shares plunged 7.2% on the consumer discretionary sector continuing to lose out.
  • Shares of NVIDIA Corporation (NVDA - Free Report) declined 2.7% on the tech sector emerging as the biggest loser of the day.
  • Merck & Co., Inc.’s (MRK - Free Report) shares gained 3.9% on healthcare becoming the biggest winner in the session.

