We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
You are being directed to ZacksTrade, a division of LBMZ Securities and licensed broker-dealer. ZacksTrade and Zacks.com are separate companies. The web link between the two companies is not a solicitation or offer to invest in a particular security or type of security. ZacksTrade does not endorse or adopt any particular investment strategy, any analyst opinion/rating/report or any approach to evaluating individual securities.
If you wish to go to ZacksTrade, click OK. If you do not, click Cancel.
Image: Shutterstock
Delta (DAL) Adds Houston Flights to Meet Football Frenzy
Delta Air Lines (DAL - Free Report) has decided to add nine flights to Houston from Detroit and Seattle, in response to the excitement surrounding college football. These flights will have 1,272 additional seats for football fans.
DAL’s current move will enable fans view the title match at NRG Stadium on Jan 8. In the final, Michigan will take on Washington. The new flights are in addition to Delta’s route to Houston’s George Bush Intercontinental Airport.
The existing flight will expand travel options for Michigan Wolverines fans. The new flights on the Seattle-Houston route will do the same for Washington Huskies fans. In a further customer-friendly move, management has ensured that even passengers flying over Continental U.S. will be able to watch the final match as most planes in DAL’s fleet are equipped with live satellite TV.
The fact that DAL’s flights are equipped with modern amenities improves travel experience of passengers, which is very much needed in this era of buoyant air-travel demand. Driven by the rosy demand scenario, shares of DAL have gained 17.6% in a year’s time compared with the Zacks Airline industry’s 9.3% growth.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Zacks Rank & Key Picks
Delta currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Investors interested in the Zacks Airline industry may consider stocks like Ryanair Holdings (RYAAY - Free Report) and SkyWest (SKYW - Free Report) , each sporting a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy) currently. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
RYAAY is benefiting from the buoyant air traffic scenario after the pandemic. Traffic grew 11% to 105.4 million during the first half of fiscal 2024. On the back of the robust traffic scenario, RYAAY’s profit after tax was €2.18 billion during the first half of fiscal 2024, up 59% year over year. Ryanair expects fiscal 2024 traffic to be 183.5 million.
SKYW's fleet modernization efforts are commendable. Initiatives to reward its shareholders also bode well. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for current-quarter earnings has surged 83.3% in the past 60 days.