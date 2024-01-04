We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Why the Market Dipped But Lockheed Martin (LMT) Gained Today
The most recent trading session ended with Lockheed Martin (LMT - Free Report) standing at $459.12, reflecting a +0.66% shift from the previouse trading day's closing. This change outpaced the S&P 500's 0.8% loss on the day. On the other hand, the Dow registered a loss of 0.76%, and the technology-centric Nasdaq decreased by 1.18%.
The aerospace and defense company's shares have seen an increase of 2.21% over the last month, not keeping up with the Aerospace sector's gain of 3.42% and the S&P 500's gain of 3.4%.
The investment community will be paying close attention to the earnings performance of Lockheed Martin in its upcoming release. The company is expected to report EPS of $7.26, down 6.8% from the prior-year quarter. At the same time, our most recent consensus estimate is projecting a revenue of $18.05 billion, reflecting a 4.96% fall from the equivalent quarter last year.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Lockheed Martin. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. Consequently, upward revisions in estimates express analysts' positivity towards the company's business operations and its ability to generate profits.
Research indicates that these estimate revisions are directly correlated with near-term share price momentum. To benefit from this, we have developed the Zacks Rank, a proprietary model which takes these estimate changes into account and provides an actionable rating system.
Ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), the Zacks Rank system has a proven, outside-audited track record of outperformance, with #1 stocks returning an average of +25% annually since 1988. Within the past 30 days, our consensus EPS projection has moved 0.41% lower. At present, Lockheed Martin boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
In terms of valuation, Lockheed Martin is currently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 17.06. This indicates a premium in contrast to its industry's Forward P/E of 16.11.
It's also important to note that LMT currently trades at a PEG ratio of 1.98. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Aerospace - Defense industry had an average PEG ratio of 1.86 as trading concluded yesterday.
The Aerospace - Defense industry is part of the Aerospace sector. This industry, currently bearing a Zacks Industry Rank of 97, finds itself in the top 39% echelons of all 250+ industries.
The strength of our individual industry groups is measured by the Zacks Industry Rank, which is calculated based on the average Zacks Rank of the individual stocks within these groups. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
You can find more information on all of these metrics, and much more, on Zacks.com.