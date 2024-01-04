We use cookies to understand how you use our site and to improve your experience. This includes personalizing content and advertising. To learn more, click here. By continuing to use our site, you accept our use of cookies, revised Privacy Policy and Terms of Service.
Fidelity National Information Services (FIS) Declines More Than Market: Some Information for Investors
Fidelity National Information Services (FIS - Free Report) closed the most recent trading day at $60.21, moving -1.25% from the previous trading session. The stock fell short of the S&P 500, which registered a loss of 0.8% for the day. Meanwhile, the Dow lost 0.76%, and the Nasdaq, a tech-heavy index, lost 1.18%.
Coming into today, shares of the banking and payment technologies company had gained 2.32% in the past month. In that same time, the Business Services sector gained 2.64%, while the S&P 500 gained 3.4%.
The upcoming earnings release of Fidelity National Information Services will be of great interest to investors. It is anticipated that the company will report an EPS of $0.95, marking a 44.44% fall compared to the same quarter of the previous year. Our most recent consensus estimate is calling for quarterly revenue of $2.52 billion, down 32.18% from the year-ago period.
Investors might also notice recent changes to analyst estimates for Fidelity National Information Services. These revisions typically reflect the latest short-term business trends, which can change frequently. With this in mind, we can consider positive estimate revisions a sign of optimism about the company's business outlook.
Our research demonstrates that these adjustments in estimates directly associate with imminent stock price performance. To take advantage of this, we've established the Zacks Rank, an exclusive model that considers these estimated changes and delivers an operational rating system.
The Zacks Rank system, ranging from #1 (Strong Buy) to #5 (Strong Sell), possesses a remarkable history of outdoing, externally audited, with #1 stocks returning an average annual gain of +25% since 1988. Over the past month, there's been a 0.07% rise in the Zacks Consensus EPS estimate. At present, Fidelity National Information Services boasts a Zacks Rank of #3 (Hold).
Looking at valuation, Fidelity National Information Services is presently trading at a Forward P/E ratio of 14.63. This denotes a premium relative to the industry's average Forward P/E of 12.83.
One should further note that FIS currently holds a PEG ratio of 1.41. Comparable to the widely accepted P/E ratio, the PEG ratio also accounts for the company's projected earnings growth. The Financial Transaction Services was holding an average PEG ratio of 1.16 at yesterday's closing price.
The Financial Transaction Services industry is part of the Business Services sector. This group has a Zacks Industry Rank of 83, putting it in the top 33% of all 250+ industries.
The Zacks Industry Rank is ordered from best to worst in terms of the average Zacks Rank of the individual companies within each of these sectors. Our research shows that the top 50% rated industries outperform the bottom half by a factor of 2 to 1.
Don't forget to use Zacks.com to keep track of all these stock-moving metrics, and others, in the upcoming trading sessions.