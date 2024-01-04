Back to top

Image: Shutterstock

New Strong Sell Stocks for January 4th

Read MoreHide Full Article

Here are three stocks added to the Zacks Rank #5 (Strong Sell) List today:

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (ALTO - Free Report) is a specialty alcohols and essential ingredients company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 220% downward over the last 60 days.

Comstock Resources, Inc. (CRK - Free Report) is an independent energy company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 7.8% downward over the last 60 days.

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (ENR - Free Report) is a batteries and lighting products company. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for its current year earnings has been revised 6.2% downward over the last 60 days.

View the entire Zacks Rank #5 List.


See More Zacks Research for These Tickers


Normally $25 each - click below to receive one report FREE:


Comstock Resources, Inc. (CRK) - free report >>

Energizer Holdings, Inc. (ENR) - free report >>

Alto Ingredients, Inc. (ALTO) - free report >>

Published in

oil-energy