American Resources (AREC) Affiliate Partners US Air Force

American Resources Corporation ( AREC Quick Quote AREC - Free Report) has said that its affiliated company, Novusterra Inc’s patented technology to make carbon nanomaterial additives for concrete and asphalt pavements is being used as the exclusive patented technology in a comprehensive research project to enhance the durability of airfields for the U.S. Air Force. Novusterra, specializing in the development and production of carbon nanomaterials and graphene for the infrastructure, agriculture and electrification economies, collaborates with the U.S. Air Force, Kenai Defense and Texas Tech University to better support the U.S. Air Force as it works to increase the longevity of home and forward deployed airfields. It is certain that this collaboration will strengthen both the military and the nation's infrastructure. The company is well-positioned to provide advanced, high-value technology to help produce better, more durable and greener materials and products to support the growth of modern infrastructure. Global infrastructure investment needs are expected to reach $94 trillion by 2040, and an additional $3.5 trillion will be needed to satisfy the Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations on access to water and power, per the Global Infrastructure Outlook. In order to meet global carbon emission targets in the long run, longer-lasting, greener concrete must be prioritized when developing and rebuilding infrastructure. Novusterra is working on cutting-edge methods to market its patents that it has exclusively licensed in order to create graphene and carbon nanomaterial from inexpensive, carbon-based feedstocks. A single layer of atoms organized in a two-dimensional honeycomb lattice nanostructure makes up graphene, an allotrope of carbon. Shares of American Resources have gained 22.6% over the past year compared with a 10.2% rise of its industry. Image Source: Zacks Investment Research Zacks Rank & Key Picks
American Resources currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Better-ranked stocks in the basic materials space include Centrus Energy Corp. ( LEU Quick Quote LEU - Free Report) , Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. ( AXTA Quick Quote AXTA - Free Report) and Steel Dynamics Inc. ( STLD Quick Quote STLD - Free Report) . Centrus Energy currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LEU’s current-year earnings has been revised upward by 30.5% in the past 60 days. It beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four quarters while reporting in-line results on one occasion, with the average earnings surprise being 47.7%. The company’s shares have increased 56.3% in the past year. You can see . the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here Axalta has a projected earnings growth rate of 5.4% for the current year. It currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). AXTA delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 6.7%, on average. The stock is up around 23.7% in a year. The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Steel Dynamics’ current-year earnings has been revised upward by 4.3% in the past 60 days. It currently carries a Zacks Rank #1. Steel Dynamics delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 6.5%, on average. STLD shares are up around 20.7% in a year.
Image: Bigstock
American Resources (AREC) Affiliate Partners US Air Force
American Resources Corporation (AREC - Free Report) has said that its affiliated company, Novusterra Inc’s patented technology to make carbon nanomaterial additives for concrete and asphalt pavements is being used as the exclusive patented technology in a comprehensive research project to enhance the durability of airfields for the U.S. Air Force.
Novusterra, specializing in the development and production of carbon nanomaterials and graphene for the infrastructure, agriculture and electrification economies, collaborates with the U.S. Air Force, Kenai Defense and Texas Tech University to better support the U.S. Air Force as it works to increase the longevity of home and forward deployed airfields.
It is certain that this collaboration will strengthen both the military and the nation's infrastructure. The company is well-positioned to provide advanced, high-value technology to help produce better, more durable and greener materials and products to support the growth of modern infrastructure.
Global infrastructure investment needs are expected to reach $94 trillion by 2040, and an additional $3.5 trillion will be needed to satisfy the Sustainable Development Goals of the United Nations on access to water and power, per the Global Infrastructure Outlook. In order to meet global carbon emission targets in the long run, longer-lasting, greener concrete must be prioritized when developing and rebuilding infrastructure.
Novusterra is working on cutting-edge methods to market its patents that it has exclusively licensed in order to create graphene and carbon nanomaterial from inexpensive, carbon-based feedstocks. A single layer of atoms organized in a two-dimensional honeycomb lattice nanostructure makes up graphene, an allotrope of carbon.
Shares of American Resources have gained 22.6% over the past year compared with a 10.2% rise of its industry.
Image Source: Zacks Investment Research
Zacks Rank & Key Picks
American Resources currently carries a Zacks Rank #3 (Hold).
Better-ranked stocks in the basic materials space include Centrus Energy Corp. (LEU - Free Report) , Axalta Coating Systems Ltd. (AXTA - Free Report) and Steel Dynamics Inc. (STLD - Free Report) .
Centrus Energy currently carries a Zacks Rank #1 (Strong Buy). The Zacks Consensus Estimate for LEU’s current-year earnings has been revised upward by 30.5% in the past 60 days. It beat the Zacks Consensus Estimate in three of the last four quarters while reporting in-line results on one occasion, with the average earnings surprise being 47.7%. The company’s shares have increased 56.3% in the past year. You can see the complete list of today’s Zacks #1 Rank stocks here.
Axalta has a projected earnings growth rate of 5.4% for the current year. It currently carries a Zacks Rank #2 (Buy). AXTA delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 6.7%, on average. The stock is up around 23.7% in a year.
The Zacks Consensus Estimate for Steel Dynamics’ current-year earnings has been revised upward by 4.3% in the past 60 days. It currently carries a Zacks Rank #1. Steel Dynamics delivered a trailing four-quarter earnings surprise of roughly 6.5%, on average. STLD shares are up around 20.7% in a year.